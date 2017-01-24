対象タイトルは6タイトルで1月26日から開催 最大50％オフ！ PlayStation VR専用・対応タイトルがセール価格に 文● たかヰトモき／Mogura VR



ツイートする 一覧







1月26日から2月1日まで、ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントのPlayStation VR専用・対応タイトルの最大50％オフのセールがPlayStation Storeで開催される。

SIEの6タイトルがディスカウントセールの対象だ

対象タイトルは上記画像の6タイトルとなる。最もセール割引率が高いのは「バウンド：王国の欠片」で、通常価格2000円(税抜)のところ、50％オフの1000円（税抜）で販売される。

割引タイトル 一覧

バウンド：王国の欠片 2000円→1000円（50％オフ）

PlayStation VR WORLDS 4900円→4410円（10％オフ）

RIGS Machine Combat League 6900円→4140円（40％オフ）

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood 2000円→1400円(30％オフ)

つみきBLOQ VR 1000円→800円（20％オフ）

DRIVECLUB VR 4900円→3430円（30％オフ）



(C)2016 Sony Interactive Entertainment America LLC. Developed by Plastic. (C)2016 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. (C)2016 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla Cambridge. (C)2016 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Supermassive Games. (C)2016 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Supermassive Games Ltd. (C)2016 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

ツイートする

カテゴリートップへ

この記事の編集者は以下の記事をオススメしています