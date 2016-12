最安4K液晶＋PS4 Proで高画質ゲーミング

Tomb Raider Square Enix Ltd. Square Enix and the Square Enix logo are registered trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Lara Croft, Tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics, the Crystal Dynamics logo, Eidos, and the Eidos logo are trademarks of Square Enix Ltd. All rights reserved. (C)SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.CHARACTER DESIGN:TETSUYA NOMURA / Roberto Ferrari